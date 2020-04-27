COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 8:01AM CST Last Updated Monday, April 27, 2020 8:05AM CST
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca.
The cases:
The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and no new recoveries. There are five people in hospital in the province including two in the ICU.
Saskatchewan has reported 353 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 61 of those cases are considered currently active.
More than half of the province’s active cases are located in the far north, with 32.
Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:
