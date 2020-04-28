REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will provide an update Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. It will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca. and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The cases:

The province announced 12 new cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 365. Eleven of the 12 cases are in the far north region. The other is in the north.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Sask. records fifth death:

A fifth person has died in Saskatchewan from COVID-19 complications, the province said in a news release Monday.

La Loche’s mayor has identified the man to CTV News as community elder Joseph Pierre Sylvestre. He was 83 years old.