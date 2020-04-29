REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The cases:

One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Saskatchewan, according to a release from the province on Tuesday.

The newest case, confirmed in the Regina area, brings the provincial total to 366. Seventy cases are considered active.

More than half of the active cases in the province are located in the province's far north with 42. On Monday, officials said there were 29 active cases in and around the northern community of La Loche.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

SHA releases new modelling numbers

The latest COVID-19 modelling from the Saskatchewan Health Authority shows the spread of the virus is slowing in the province thanks to “strong compliance” with public health measures.

The latest models, released by the SHA on Tuesday afternoon, show an effective reproductive number of .07 as of April 25, meaning the average infected person in the province will infect fewer than one other person.