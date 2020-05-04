REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. That will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The cases:

Saskatchewan reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 433, and active cases to 122.

Last week, the province declared outbreaks in Llloydminser, Beauval and Prince Albert.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Reopening Saskatchewan phase one

Saskatchewan will reopen some non-essential services on Monday, as the first phase of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan begins.

The plan takes a multi-phase approach to restarting the province's economy. Public health measures and travel restrictions within the province remain in place.