COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update
A docttor handles a vial in this image. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. That will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
The cases:
Saskatchewan reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 433, and active cases to 122.
Last week, the province declared outbreaks in Llloydminser, Beauval and Prince Albert.
Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:
Reopening Saskatchewan phase one
Saskatchewan will reopen some non-essential services on Monday, as the first phase of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan begins.
The plan takes a multi-phase approach to restarting the province's economy. Public health measures and travel restrictions within the province remain in place.