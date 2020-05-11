REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan cases:

Saskatchewan announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with nine more recoveries and 12 currently in hospital.

This brings the provincial total of confirmed reported cases to 564, 209 of which are considered active.

Nine of Sunday’s new cases are located in the far north, three of these are in La Loche.

Two new cases are confirmed in the north region.

With nine new recoveries on Sunday, 349 people in Saskatchewan have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

La Loche liquor stores closed for two weeks

The SLGA retail store and the private off sale in La Loche are closed for two weeks, the province announced.

On May 7, La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre notified Minister of Government Relations Lori Carr that La Loche Council had passed a resolution recommending the full closure of all beverage alcohol related sales, distribution and consumption sites and uses in the Northern Village of La Loche, effective Saturday, according to a news release.