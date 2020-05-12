REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan cases:

The province of Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries on Monday.

All of the new cases are in the La Loche area, according to a press release.

There are a total of 568 cases in Saskatchewan. Of those, 199 are considered active.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Phase two of reopening on-schedule for Lloydminster

The province says Lloydminster will join the rest of the province for phase two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan on May 19.

Phase one was delayed by a week due to an outbreak at the hospital.

“All workplaces must be prepared to operate safely for customers and their employees, and take the proper preventative measures,” the province said in a news release.