REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Saskatchewan cases:

Saskatchewan is reporting five new COVID-19 cases and 11 new recoveries as of Tuesday.

All of the new cases are in the far north. Three are in the Beauval area and two are in La Loche.

The province now has a total of 573 cases. Of those cases, 193 are considered active.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

No active cases of COVID-19 in Regina, province says

Two months after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Saskatchewan, there are no active cases in Regina.

Seventy-six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Regina in total. The first case was reported in Regina on March 14.

“It puts us in a good place to cautiously reopen but we do realize there is an outbreak in the north west of the province,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said during Tuesday’s press conference. “It’s important that anyone with even mild symptoms in the province step forward for testing.”

