REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan cases:

Saskatchewan has confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total number of cases to 577.

All of the new cases are in the La Loche area in Saskatchewan’s far north.

The province says one case reported in Regina has been reassigned to the north.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Sask. Government looking to expand COVID-19 testing

Demand for COVID-19 tests in Saskatchewan has dropped as new cases have become rare outside of the far north region.

In the past week, testing numbers in the province peaked at 941 last Thursday, however, only 256 tests were performed on Monday and 462 on Tuesday, which is well below the provincial capacity of 1,500 per day.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said it believes a stigma around COVID-19 has led to people not seeking out tests despite having symptoms.

Premier Scott Moe says the low testing numbers is a good sign, but he wants the province to get more aggressive with its testing.

"I’ve asked the SHA to look at how we could expand, understanding we have the testing capacity," Moe said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.

The majority of tests conducted in the province are in La Loche and surrounding areas as the SHA provides door-to-door and drive-thru testing to deal with the outbreak in the region, which has seen the most positive cases in the province.