REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan cases:

The province of Saskatchewan reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This is the first time the province has reported no new cases since March 15.

Eleven more people have recovered and five remain in hospital. There have been 455 recoveries in Saskatchewan.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Here's a look at the businesses included in Phase 2 of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan

The second phase of Saskatchewan’s five-phase plan to reopen the economy starts on Tuesday.

Hair stylists, barber shops, massage therapists, farmers’ markets, retail stores and malls will be open for business starting May 19.