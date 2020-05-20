REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan cases:

The province of Saskatchewan has announced seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 15 new recoveries.

All of the new cases are in the province’s far north region. Four cases are in Beauval and three are in La Loche.

There are now 599 COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. Of those cases, 123 are considered active. A total of 470 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan.

Reopening phase two

Tuesday also marked the beginning of phase two of the plan to reopen Saskatchewan’s economy, allowing retail stores, malls and hair stylists to open their doors.

“This is a much larger phase than phase one,” Premier Scott Moe said at the province’s daily update on Tuesday.

Moe said the second phase means a significant number of businesses opening, along with a significant number of people returning to work.

Businesses need to follow strict guidelines, including limiting the number of people in stores, increased cleaning and proper physical distancing guidelines.

Shahab encouraged people to be patient as businesses maintain crowd control. He also said people should try to shop for specific items, rather than browsing and hanging out in stores and malls.