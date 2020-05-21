REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan cases:

Saskatchewan announced a seventh death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 21 new cases.

The province says the person who died was in their 60s and lived in the north region.

“I’m sorry to announce that we’re announcing our seventh death in the province,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said at the province’s daily update on Wednesday. “We express our deepest condolences to the family of the person who died.”

He said the death serves as a reminder that “COVID-19 is very much in Saskatchewan.”

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Residents of Sask. advised to wear non-medical masks when physical distancing not possible

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab advises Saskatchewan residents who are going to come within two metres of another person to wear a mask.

“We need to be thoughtful about how we put it on, you don’t want to be fidgeting with it,” Shahab said.

During Wednesday’s live update from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Shahab said that second to physical distancing, wearing a mask is the best way to be safe when going out in public.

He said remaining physically distant is the most important and effective way to keep the curve flat, however residents who know they’re going to be in contact with others, like at the hairdresser, should wear a mask.

This advice echoes Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, who said Wednesday that the language on masks has shifted from "permissive" to a "specific recommendation."