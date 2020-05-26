REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan cases:

The province of Saskatchewan is reporting two new COVID-19 cases and eight new recoveries on Monday.

One of the new cases is in the far north and the other is in the north.

Saskatchewan now has a total of 634 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 81 are considered active. There have been a total of 546 recoveries in the province.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

Legally blind man facing added costs because of COVID-19

A legally blind man says he is facing more challenges because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Rick Neustaeter was born with a condition that has caused his vision to deteriorate. He is considered legally blind, and needs some assistance to be as independent as possible.