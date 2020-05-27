REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak in Regina at 2:30 p.m. on the latest cases. That will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Saskatchewan cases:

A person in their 50s from the far north region has died due to COVID-19 complications, according to a release from the province.

The province said Tuesday that another death is currently under investigation.

“We are saddened to report that there has been another death in Saskatchewan from COVID-19,” Premier Scott Moe said at the province’s daily update on Tuesday.

Moe said the other death, which is currently under investigation, would likely be reported Wednesday if it is related to COVID-19.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

SHA to reopen nine emergency departments

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) plans to reopen emergency departments in nine communities.

Those include Kerrobert, Herbert, Preeceville, Davidson, Wolseley, Arcola, Biggar, Leader and Oxbow, according to a news release.