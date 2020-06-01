REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Another person has died from COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

It’s the 11th death related to the novel coronavirus in the province. The person, from the north region, was in their 70s and had tested positive for the virus.

The province is also reporting one new case on Sunday. That case is in Regina.

There have been a total of 646 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Of those cases, 53 are considered active.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE AT NORTH BATTLEFORD WALMART

Health officials are warning customers of the Walmart in North Battleford that someone visited the store when they were likely infectious.

Officials are advising people who were at Walmart on May 21, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to immediately self-isolate if they have symptoms of the virus, and call the 811 health line to arrange for testing.