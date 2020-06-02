REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new COVID-19 case and six new recoveries on Monday.

The new case is in Regina.

Health officials say the provincial total remains at 646 cases because a retest confirmed a previously reported case as negative. That case was reported in Regina on May 27.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

INCREASED AVAILABILITY OF COVID-19 TESTING

Anyone working outside the home is now eligible to take a COVID-19 test.

The province says testing is available for people already working outside of their home or returning to work as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

Starting Friday, testing criteria will also include anyone going into acute care for more than 24 hours, including mothers about to give birth, and immunocompromised people and their care providers.