REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

The province of Saskatchewan reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 14 new recoveries.

The province still sits at 646 cases. Of those cases, 33 are considered active. This is the lowest case number since March 20.

It has also been exactly two weeks since the start of phase two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, which allowed retail stores and some personal services to return to work.

There have been a total of 602 recoveries in Saskatchewan to date.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS LIFTED IN NORTHWEST SASK.

Travel restrictions into northwest Saskatchewan will be lifted on June 8, the province says.

Travel will now be allowed in and out of the area, as well as between communities.

Phase one and two of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan will begin in La Loche on June 8. All other communities in the area are in the second phase of the plan.

Outdoor gatherings can increase to 20 people starting June 8 in the northwest, however phase three will be delayed in the region until further notice.