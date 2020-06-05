REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case and six recoveries on Thursday.

The new case is in the Saskatoon area, the province said in a news release.

The province has reported 648 total COVID-19 cases; 29 are considered active. A total of 608 people have recovered from the virus.

Health officials will not provide a live update on COVID-19 on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

RE-OPEN SASK. PLAN'S FOURTH PHASE TO BE ROLLED OUT IN TWO PARTS

The Government of Saskatchewan says the fourth phase of the Re-open Saskatchewan plan will now take place in two parts.

The dates for the two parts of phase four are yet to be announced.

PHASE FOUR PART ONE

This includes child day camps, outdoor pools, spray parks, outdoor sports and activities.

PHASE FOUR PART TWO

This includes indoor pools, indoor rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres, casinos and bingo halls.

All services opening in phase four need to follow strict guidelines but those details, as well as when people can expect to use these services, won’t be released until next week.