REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Provincial officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday while 12 more people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital in Saskatoon and of the 650 reported cases province-wide, 16 are considered active. It marks the lowest number of active cases the province has recorded since it began specifying cases as active at the beginning of April.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now 623.

BUSINESSES OPENING UNDER PHASE 3

Seating must be limited to 50 per cent capacity and set up in a way that maintains two metre between tables, as Regina pubs and restaurants begin opening on Monday.

For some restaurants, like Bushwakker Brewpub, this means taking more than half of the tables and chairs out of the dining area. They also removed many seats from the bar area.

OTHER CHANGES UNDER PHASE THREE

In addition to the businesses permitted to open in phase three, the size of public and private gatherings will increase to 15.

Recreation areas in restaurants such as dance floors, VLTs and pool tables will remain closed.

The province has announced that there will be increased access to childcare spaces for working parents.