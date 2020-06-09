REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Gordon Wyant, the Minister of Education, will be providing an update at 2:30 p.m., regarding a return to schools in the fall. The update will be streamed live on ctvnewsregina.ca and ctvnewssaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 complications in Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said both people are residents in the far north region who tested positive for COVID-19. One was a person in their 60s while the other was in their 70s.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

SASK. PLAYGROUNDS, BEACHES TO OPEN THIS WEEK

The province announced Monday that outdoor playgrounds and beaches will be permitted to open on Friday June 12.

According to a news release, guidelines for these facilities will be shared in an updated version of the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan on Monday afternoon.

Physical distancing measures will remain in place including frequent handwashing and enhanced cleaning, as well as disinfections of rental equipment and washrooms.