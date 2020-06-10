REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 656.

In a release, the province said one new case is in the Saskatoon area, while the other is in the far north region.

There are currently 19 COVID-19 cases considered active in the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced prekindergarten to Grade 12 schools will return in-person for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

Schools may start as early as Sept. 1, based on division calendars.

The Ministry of Education will issue public health guidelines that will be developed with help from the Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab. These guidelines will be available to school divisions next week.

“The Government of Saskatchewan’s priority continues to be the health and safety of students, staff and caregivers. The Chief Medical Health Officer will continue providing advice and recommendations as the planning and implementation process takes place,” the province said in a news release.

The return to classes will be a collaborative effort between the Ministry and the Education Response Planning Team. This team includes members of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, the Saskatchewan Association of School Business Officials and the League of Educational Administrators, Directors and Superintendents.