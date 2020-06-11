REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 658.

One of the new cases is in the Saskatoon region, while the other is in the south region.

Of the 658 total cases, 21 are considered active.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

CONSTRUCTION OF FIELD HOSPITALS TO COST ROUGHLY $8M

Despite low case numbers in the province, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is moving ahead with construction of field hospitals in Regina and Saskatoon.

"While we hope we never have to use them, these facilities will, if effect, be our insurance policy," Minister of Health Jim Reiter said.

Saskatchewan currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19 and for the past six days, just one person has required hospitalization due to the virus.

The province’s low case numbers have led to lightened restrictions at hospitals and the reopening of the economy. The SHA says the construction of field hospitals is in anticipation of a second wave of COVID-19 and to make up for beds lost with the resumption of regular services.