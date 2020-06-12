REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 660.

One of the new cases is in the Saskatoon region while the other is in the far north.

There are currently 21 cases considered active. Two more people have also recovered from the virus, for a total of 626 recoveries.

The province has extended the State of Emergency for another two weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

NEW GUIDELINES FOR WORSHIP, GRADUATION CEREMONIES IN UPDATED PLAN

The province of Saskatchewan has provided new guidelines regarding places of worship and graduation ceremonies in an updated version of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

GRADUATION

The Government of Saskatchewan has offered the following options for potential graduation ceremonies:

Virtual services

Drive-in services (Public health measures apply, Guidelines for safe execution has been developed).

Outdoor services (Max of 30 graduates, over attendance max of 150).

WORSHIP

At places of worship, the number of people allowed inside will increase to one third of the seats available to a max of 150 people, whichever is less. Physical distancing guidelines remain in place.

These guidelines include celebrations of life, weddings and outdoor ceremonies.

“We really want people who are organizing worship services or graduation events to have bigger separation between cohorts of 30," said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer. "We feel this will allow events to happen in a way that is safe, or safer, as safe as can be given our current low transmission.”