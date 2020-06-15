REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday, leaving 24 active cases.

To date, there have been 665 confirmed cases of the virus in Saskatchewan and 628 people have recovered.

Two people remain in hospital, with one receiving inpatient care in the north and the other in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The new case is located in Saskatoon, bringing that region's total to 178. Elsewhere in the province, 264 cases are from the far north, 112 from the north, 80 from Regina and area, 19 from the south and 12 from the central region.

SASK. TO REVEAL 2020-21 BUDGET

The Government of Saskatchewan will unveil the 2020-21 budget Monday afternoon, following a three month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. r

A limited number of caucus members will return to the Legislature for a short session that will span three weeks.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will rise around 2 p.m. to deliver the numbers. Due to costs associated with the pandemic, the government predicted losses between $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion in April.