REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan has confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total to 683.

There are 13 new cases in the far north. The province says most of the newest cases are connected to a wake on June 10 and a funeral on June 11. This event was the subject of a health advisory on June 11.

SASK. REVEALS $2.4B IN LOSSES WITH RECORD SPENDING ON HEALTH

The Government of Saskatchewan’s 2020-21 budget shows a focus on health and economic supports made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three months since revealing temporary fiscal numbers without any revenue forecasts, the province forecasts a deficit of $2.4 billion.

The province was headed for a balanced budget in March which was upended in a matter of days as a result of COVID-19.

Public debt will rise by $3 billion in 2020-21. The government says $1.9 billion of that is attributable to COVID-19. The remaining $1.1 billion finances infrastructure projects in the government’s capital plan, which were developed prior to the pandemic. This increase will grow the total public debt to $24.37 billion.