COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES:
Saskatchewan has confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total to 683.
There are 13 new cases in the far north. The province says most of the newest cases are connected to a wake on June 10 and a funeral on June 11. This event was the subject of a health advisory on June 11.
SASK. REVEALS $2.4B IN LOSSES WITH RECORD SPENDING ON HEALTH
The Government of Saskatchewan’s 2020-21 budget shows a focus on health and economic supports made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three months since revealing temporary fiscal numbers without any revenue forecasts, the province forecasts a deficit of $2.4 billion.
The province was headed for a balanced budget in March which was upended in a matter of days as a result of COVID-19.
Public debt will rise by $3 billion in 2020-21. The government says $1.9 billion of that is attributable to COVID-19. The remaining $1.1 billion finances infrastructure projects in the government’s capital plan, which were developed prior to the pandemic. This increase will grow the total public debt to $24.37 billion.