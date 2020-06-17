REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan confirmed one new COVID-19 case and two more recoveries on Tuesday.

The newest case is in the Saskatoon area. There have been 684 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the province.

In a release, the province said there are now 40 active cases.

REOPENING SASK.: PHASE 4 TO BEGIN ON JUNE 22

The Government of Saskatchewan says the first half of Phase four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan will begin on June 22.

Youth and child day camps, outdoor pools, splash pads and outdoor activities will resume in the first half of phase four.

Certain municipalities will open facilities at its discretion, and residents are advised to check with their local operator about availabilities.

The second half of Phase four will include indoor pools, rinks, libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres and casinos. A date for this part of the phase will be announced at a later date.