REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 708.

Of the new cases, 14 are linked to an outbreak in two Hutterite communities in the R.M. of Maple Creek.

The other new case is in the far north region.

There are currently 59 cases considered active. Three more people have recovered for a total of 636 recoveries.

SASK. RETURNS TO SCHOOL

The Government of Saskatchewan has released guidelines for the safe return to in-person classes in the Fall.

The Primary and Secondary Educational Institution Guidelines were developed with leadership from Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and with input from the Response Planning Team.

During Thursday's press conference, Dr. Shahab said the back to school plan has been based on the “best expert evidence” and successful reopening plans in other countries around the world.

“Schools have been asked to increase sanitation measures and continue to promote proper hygiene practices. This includes the availability of hand sanitizer wherever possible, establishing clear protocols for bringing supplementary school materials such as backpacks and school supplies in and out of schools, and planning for minimized contact among students and staff as much as possible,” the province said in a news release.