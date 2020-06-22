REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 746.

Eighteen of the new cases are in the south region and two are in the far north. There have been 301 cases to date in the far north region.

Eighty-eight cases are considered active and 643 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan, four more than Saturday.

CHILD CAMPS, OUTDOOR POOLS, ACTIVITIES OPEN UNDER PHASE 4

Phase four of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan begins on Monday, with youth and child day camps, outdoor pools, splash pads and outdoor activities resuming in its first half.

Certain municipalities will open facilities at its discretion, and residents are advised to check with their local operator about availabilities.