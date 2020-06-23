REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no new recoveries, bringing the province's total number of active cases to 95.

To date, 751 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the province while 643 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the new cases, four are in the far north and one is in Saskatoon.

SHA WORKING WITH HUTTERITE COMMUNITIES TO BRING PROTOCOLS UP TO STANDARD

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and local Hutterite communities are working together to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 after some communities failed to implement the proper public health measures.

In March, the Hutterian Safety Council established the COVID-19 Safety Taskforce, which provides regional bulletins advising communities to reduce gatherings, practice physical distancing and proper hygiene. However, recent cases linked to two Hutterite communities are under investigation as related to local and interprovincial travel.

“In the spirit of openness, HSC wishes to acknowledge that there have been challenges getting some Hutterite communities to implement adequate COVID-19 protocols and to abide by the public health orders although most adapted with care and managed the transition somewhat easier than others,” the joint statement said.

The statement explains that a false sense of security is present in these communities due to the belief that they are isolated and insulated. HSC says it is working to dispel this belief

“While the remoteness and the separateness of our communities can be beneficial, it does not eliminate the risk of the virus entering our communities.”