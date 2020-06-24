REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In total, the province has confirmed 753 cases of COVID-19 after subtracting nine cases involving out-of-province residents, per guidance from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Of the new cases, 10 are in the far north and one is in Saskatoon.

PHASE 4 PART 2 TO BEGIN ON JUNE 29

The Government of Saskatchewan says the second half of Phase four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan will begin on June 29.

Museums, libraries, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres will be permitted to reopen.

Indoor pools, rinks, sports, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.