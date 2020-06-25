REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the provincial total to 757.

Two of the new cases are in the far north, one is in the north, while the other is in the south.

Three of the new cases are in Saskatchewan and the other was a Saskatchewan resident tested out of province.

PHASE 4 PART 2 TO BEGIN ON JUNE 29

The Government of Saskatchewan says the second half of Phase four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan will begin on June 29.

Museums, libraries, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres will be permitted to reopen.

Indoor pools, rinks, sports, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.