REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan on Thursday, bringing the total to 759.

One case reported in the south region on June 18 has been removed, since the person lives outside the province.

Two of the new cases are in the far north, while the other is in the Saskatoon region.

SASKATCHEWAN CALLS OTTAWA'S BOOST TO QUEBEC, ATLANTIC TOURISM 'OUTRAGEOUS'

Saskatchewan says it wants in on the federal money Ottawa is sending to eastern tourism industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Scott Moe tweeted a letter to federal Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly that expresses disappointment Western Canada was left out of a $46 million package to help Quebec and Atlantic Canada's tourism industries.

Joly said earlier this week the country's tourism industry has been hard hit by the global health crisis. A lot of the money going to the Quebec and Atlantic Canada had been earmarked in the federal budget.

Saskatchewan's minister of parks, culture and sport accused Ottawa of only being interested in supporting the tourism sector in Eastern Canada.

In the letter, Gene Makowsky calls it "outrageous" and says the Saskatchewan's tourism industry put more than 70,000 people to work last year.