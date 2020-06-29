REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

ONE NEW CASE SUNDAY

Saskatchewan announced one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 778.

The newest case is located in the far north region.

As of Sunday, the province had 104 active cases.

PHASE 4.2 OF REOPENING BEGINS

The second part of Phase Four of the Reopening Saskatchewan plan begins on June 29 and allows facilities like museums, libraries, movie theatres, galleries and live theatres to reopen with precautions in place.

Indoor pools, rinks, casinos and bingo halls will be permitted to open in the next two weeks.

The first part of phase four began on June 22.