REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan health officials will update the province on the latest COVID-19 information at 2:00 p.m. The press conference will be carried live on ctvnewsregina.ca and ctvnewssaskatoon.ca.

ONE NEW CASE; 18 MORE RECOVERIES

Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 779.

The government said an additional 18 people recovered on Monday, for a total of 679 recoveries.

The new case is located in the Far North region. Of the 779 reported COVID-19 cases in the province, 87 are considered active.

By region, 324 cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 114 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 63 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST AT EMMA LAKE BAR

A person who was working at the Sunnyside Bar in Emma Lake has tested positive for COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said Monday.

Anyone who attended this business during the evening of June 26, 27 and 28 should be monitoring for symptoms.