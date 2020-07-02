REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan did not provide a COVID-19 update on July 1.

As of Tuesday, June 30, the province reported six new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total to 785 cases.

It said of the overall cases, 88 are considered active. There are five new recoveries, bringing the total to 684 recoveries.

As well, 327 of the cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 116 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 64 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

NEW GUIDELINES FOR VISITATION AT HOSPITALS, LONG-TERM CARE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently developing new guidelines for visitation at hospitals and care-facilities.

Speaking Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the new guidelines will give families more opportunities to visit loved ones in care.

“We still have to be very careful in those facilities, as that is where some of the most dangerous outbreaks in our nation and around the world have occurred,” Moe said.

“We are working to find the right balance that will keep everyone safe, while recognizing how critically important it is for hospital patients and our seniors in long-term care homes, to be able to see members of their family.”

An announcement on these new guidelines is expected later this week.