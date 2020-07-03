REGINA -- Here’s what we know about COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan ahead of the province’s next update.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported its 14th COVID-19 related death.

In a news release Thursday, the province said a person in their 70s from the far north, who tested positive for the virus passed away.

There were also 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 795. Four of the new cases were reported on July 1, while the other six were reported on July 2.

NEW GUIDELINES FOR VISITATION AT HOSPITALS, LONG-TERM CARE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently developing new guidelines for visitation at hospitals and care-facilities.

Speaking Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the new guidelines will give families more opportunities to visit loved ones in care.

“We still have to be very careful in those facilities, as that is where some of the most dangerous outbreaks in our nation and around the world have occurred,” Moe said.

“We are working to find the right balance that will keep everyone safe, while recognizing how critically important it is for hospital patients and our seniors in long-term care homes, to be able to see members of their family.”

Moe said an announcement on these new guidelines is expected this week.