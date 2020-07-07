REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province of Saskatchewan reported nine new cases of COVID-19. This number includes two new cases reported on Saturday, four on Sunday and three on Monday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan to 805, 59 of which are considered active.

Three new cases are in the far north, two in two in Saskatoon, two in the south region, one in the central region and one in the north.

HERE'S HOW REGINA POOLS, RECREATION CENTRES ARE HANDLING REOPENING

There’s more activities for Saskatchewan families to enjoy this week as the province continues with phase four, part two of its reopen plan.

Indoor pools, rinks, sports and activities were all allowed to open on Monday.

"We had people lined up at the door, first thing at 9 a.m., about four families were standing there, just raring to go," Atlas Hotel Chief Experience Officer Ryan Urzada said.

The Atlas Hotel lost more than 90 per cent of its business during the COVID-19 shutdown as it went from 180 guests per night to 2-3 for months.