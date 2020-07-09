REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three more people have recovered.

Three Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital. No one is in intensive care.

There have been 808 cases to date and 47 are active. One of the new cases in in the Saskatoon area and one is in the north.

SHA WARNS OF INFECTED PERSON IN LLOYDMINSTER

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who tested COVID-19 positive visited several locations in Lloydminsyter between June 27 and July 5, while they were likely infectious.

The SHA advises anyone who visited the local Wal-Mart, Superstore, Goodknight Inn or Superlodge Motel between June 27 and July 5 to immediately self-isolate if they have had symptoms of COVID-19, and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.