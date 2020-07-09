Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three more people have recovered.
Three Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital. No one is in intensive care.
There have been 808 cases to date and 47 are active. One of the new cases in in the Saskatoon area and one is in the north.
SHA WARNS OF INFECTED PERSON IN LLOYDMINSTER
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who tested COVID-19 positive visited several locations in Lloydminsyter between June 27 and July 5, while they were likely infectious.
The SHA advises anyone who visited the local Wal-Mart, Superstore, Goodknight Inn or Superlodge Motel between June 27 and July 5 to immediately self-isolate if they have had symptoms of COVID-19, and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.