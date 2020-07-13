REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Please note: The province has reduced live COVID-19 updates to Tuesdays and Thursdays.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Four people are in hospital, including one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the total 815 cases reported in the province to date, 43 are active.

Seven more people recovered from COVID-19, leaving 757 people recovered in Saskatchewan.

RECOVERIES MORE THAN DOUBLE NEW CASES OVER THE PAST WEEK

Over the past week, Saskatchewan saw its total COVID-19 cases surpass 800, but more than two times the amount of people recovered from the virus than tested positive.

From July 4 to 10, the province reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases from 796 to 815.

A total of 46 people recovered from the virus in that same time frame.