REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Please note: The province has reduced live COVID-19 updates to Tuesdays and Thursdays.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Four people are in hospital, including one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the total 815 cases reported in the province to date, 43 are active.

Seven more people recovered from COVID-19, leaving 757 people recovered in Saskatchewan.