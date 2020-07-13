Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
Please note: The province has reduced live COVID-19 updates to Tuesdays and Thursdays.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Four people are in hospital, including one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.
Of the total 815 cases reported in the province to date, 43 are active.
Seven more people recovered from COVID-19, leaving 757 people recovered in Saskatchewan.