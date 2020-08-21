REGINA -- Here's what we know about COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan ahead of the province's next update.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province of Saskatchewan reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are three new cases in the south central area and one in Saskatoon.

Of the 1,590 cases reported in the province to date, 149 are active.

MOST SASK. SCHOOL DIVISIONS TO REQUIRE MASKS WITHOUT BEING FORCED

Nearly all Saskatchewan school divisions will require masks this fall, despite the provincial government refusing to bring in a mandate.

The government left boards to decide whether to make masks mandatory in schools, unlike Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Alberta, which made them a rule in certain settings.

Premier Scott Moe's office says 24 out of the province's 27 school divisions have confirmed they will enforce mandatory masking policies when classes resume on Sept. 8.

With files from The Canadian Press