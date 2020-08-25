REGINA -- Here’s what we know about COVID-19 in the province ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s next update.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 98.

Active cases in Saskatchewan dropped below 100 for the first time since July 16.

The three new cases are located in the north west zone, according to a news release.

There are five people in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and four people are in intensive care in Saskatoon.

EXPOSURES AT SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 after visiting businesses in Swift Current last week.

The SHA said on Monday that a person who tested positive for the virus visited the following businesses: