REGINA -- Here’s what we know about COVID-19 in Saskatchewan ahead of the province’s next case update.

23RD COVID-19 DEATH

A person in their 70s from the central west zone passed away after testing positive for the virus. This marks Saskatchewan’s 23rd COVID-19-related death.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Tuesday marked the first day the province reported no new COVID-19 cases since June 7. There have been four total days without any new cases since the virus arrived in the province in March.

The province said one new case has been removed from the Saskatchewan count, bringing the total to 1,601 reported cases.

There are 88 active cases.

Four people are in hospital. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Three people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.