REGINA -- Here’s what we know about COVID-19 in Saskatchewan ahead of the province’s next update.

24TH COVID-19 DEATH

One more person with COVID-19 has died in Saskatchewan, the province announced Wednesday.

The person from the south west zone was in their 50s, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

This is the 24th death related to the virus in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province also reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,604.

There are 60 cases currently considered active. Another 30 people have recovered from the virus.

Three people are in hospital due to the virus. One person is in inpatient care and another two are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

Regionally: