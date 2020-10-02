REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next COVID-19 update.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province reported 14 new cases of the virus on Thursday. A total of 144 cases are currently considered active.

Four of the new cases were in Regina, five were in the central east region, one is in the north central region, two are in the south west and one is in the south central zone.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said people should continue to practice safety this fall and into the winter.

“It’s really up to us,” he said. “The risks of transmission increase in the fall as we move indoors, but it’s doubly important to practice what we’ve been doing so well.”

STAFF MEMBER TESTS POSITIVE AT REGINA CARE HOME

The William Booth Special Care Home in Regina has had a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

According to the Salvation Army, which operates the facility, Public Health has deemed the situation a "sentinel event/suspect outbreak."

"The William Booth Special Care Home has a pandemic plan in place that includes processes to ensure safety for both residents and staff," The Salvation Army said in a statement to CTV News.

"William Booth Special Care Home is committed to providing a safe care environment for both the residents we serve and the staff caring for them. We will continue to work with Public Health and SHA to ensure this is achieved.”

YORKTON CASES CONTINUE TO RISE

Yorkton’s Mayor urged residents to listen to the advice of medical experts, with COVID-19 cases rising in the area.

"Medical experts, the people in charge, are saying masks work that’s all I need to know and so in public places we don't have a mandatory mask mandate but I am urging people when you go out to public places please wear a mask," Maloney said.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, confirmed there have been 14 cases linked to an outbreak in Yorkton.

He said more than 100 contacts have been identified in connection to these cases. He said he expects more cases to be revealed as the investigation continues.

“Through follow up testing, we expect to see more cases as part of the active case finding that’s occurring," Shahab said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public alert regarding an increase in COVID-19 exposure in and around Yorkton.