REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The province reported seven new cases in the north east, five in the north central region, four in the far north east, three in Regina one in both the central and south east.

The province reported nine new recoveries on Wednesday for a total of 1,920.

Seven people are in hospital including one in ICU in Saskatoon.

COVID-19 CASE IDENTIFIED AT WARMAN HIGH SCHOOL

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Warman High School.

On Oct. 14, the Prairie Spirit School Division issued a media release, informing the public that officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority identified a positive in an individual at the high school.

The school division said communication has been shared with the specific classroom and cohort, as well as the school community. The division said the SHA has begun contact tracing.

2 ETHEL MILLIKEN SCHOOL STUDENTS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A pair of students at Ethel Milliken School in Regina tested positive for COVID-19 according to Regina Public Schools.

The division said it was notified of the cases Wednesday night by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, noting the cases are in two different classrooms.

"Students from the affected classes will be staying home and learning remotely," reads a tweet from RPS. "They will be returning to school on Oct. 23."

SHA EXPOSURE ALERTS IN PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATOON, REGINA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person or persons attended several businesses recently while likely infectious:

Prince Albert

October 2 - Western Financial, at South Hill Mall, from 11:30am to noon

October 4 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Winners, South Hill Mall, from 2:30pm to 3:00pm

October 5 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

Safeway, South Hill Mall, from 4:00pm to 4:30pm

October 6 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 4:30pm to 4:45pm

October 7 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East from 4:30pm to 4:45pOctober 8 - Canadian Tire, 3725 Second Ave W, from 11:30am to noon

Regina

October 6 - Regina International Airport, flight from Toronto to Regina – Air Canada Flight 7947, and baggage claim area from 10:30pm to 11:00pm

October 8 – Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse, 4651 Gordon Road from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

Saskatoon

October 9