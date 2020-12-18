REGINA -- Here’s what we know about COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan ahead of the province’s next case update.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday, along with 238 new cases.

One new death was a person in their 40s in the Southeast zone. One new death was a person in their 60s in the North Central zone. Five were in their 80s, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

There are 3,978 cases active as of Thursday, out of 12,832 cases to date. The province reported 466 new recoveries on Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 230 (19 new cases per 100,000 population).

There are 126 people in hospital in the province; 104 in inpatient care and 22 in ICU.

One-hundred and five people have died of COVID-19 in Sask.

SASK. SHORTENS ISOLATION PERIOD FOR PEOPLE WHO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The province has reduced the isolation period for COVID-19 positive people to 10 days from 14 effective immediately.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said emerging evidence shows that most people are not infectious10 days after testing positive. Shahab said it is important for people to be able to get back to their life if they’re not infectious.

People who are already in self-isolation should still continue to wait for a call from public health to confirm they are recovered, the province said.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS, CARE HOME CASES STRAINING SHA STAFFING CAPACITY

While COVID-19 related hospitalizations remain below the province’s projected surge capacity, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said staffing requirements across the province remain strained due to a high volume of cases in care homes and large outbreaks.

“Our teams have responded extremely well to a very difficult situation,” Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the SHA said.

“But sustained high caseloads and high numbers of outbreaks are straining staff capacity and requiring us to mobilize and redeploy high numbers of staff quickly, severely testing our ability to keep up with this virus.”

Saskatchewan entered into phase one of the SHA’s surge activation plan on Dec. 3. The health authority provided a surge activation update on Thursday afternoon.