REGINA -- Here’s what we know about COVID-19 in Saskatchewan ahead of the government’s next case update.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, in addition to 334 new cases of the virus.

Two of the deaths were recorded in the Regina zone; one person was in their 70s and the other was in the 80 plus age group. The third death was a person from the North Central zone, also in the 80 plus age group

The 334 new COVID-19 cases are located across the province, with the majority in the Saskatoon (83), North Central (65), Regina (49) and South East (33) zones.

There are 176 people in hospital, 29 of those people are in intensive care.

The new infections brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province up to 2,947.

SASK. TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 11K PFIZER VACCINES WEEKLY IN FEBRUARY

The province of Saskatchewan announced more than 11,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be soon be delivered to Saskatchewan weekly.

According to a release from the province on Thursday, 11,700 vaccines from Pfizer will arrive each week beginning in February.

This news is in addition 100 more Moderna doses, which increases the expected vaccine delivery on Feb. 1 to 5,400.