REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported eight more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The province also reported 412 new cases on Monday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 307 (25.4 new cases per 100,000 people.) This is the highest the seven-day average has been since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 3,735 cases active in Saskatchewan.

A total of 197 people are currently in hospital in Saskatchewan, including 31 in intensive care.

The province reported 3,735 total active cases on Jan. 11, along with 162 new recoveries.

SASK. HITTING ALL-TIME HIGH COVID-19 NUMBERS

Ten months into the pandemic and Saskatchewan is seeing its worst COVID-19 numbers to date.

"Think about every different metric or every different sort of light on the dashboard that could be going off right now, really every single one of them is showing that we’re in a crisis," Dr. Kyle Anderson, biomedical professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average for daily COVID-19 has doubled over the past 13 days. The weekly average dropped to 152 on Dec. 30, but it has increased each day since, hitting an all-time high of 307.

The province has seen more than 300 cases per day for four straight days, which is the longest stretch of the pandemic. READ MORE

VACCINES

Saskatchewan expects 6,825 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. A date was not specified, but the province said a day and distribution locations will be reported this week.

Saskatchewan reported 833 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday. To date the prvince has administered 8,948 vaccines.

There were 162 new recoveries on Monday.