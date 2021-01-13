REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is in addition to five more deaths across the province and 226 more recoveries. The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 321 – the highest it has ever been.

There have been 204 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

Two deaths were reported in Regina, both were individuals above the age of 80. Two more deaths were people in their 70s; one from the Far North West, and one from the North West. The fifth death was a person in their 30s from the South West zone.

There are 191 people in hospital; 29 people are in intensive care.

The new cases bring Saskatchewan’s active case count to 3,752.

RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

The government announced that current public health measures put in place before Christmas will remain in effect until Jan. 29, 2021. The restrictions will then be reviewed by provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

Current restrictions include:

Private, indoor gatherings remain limited to immediate household members only.

People may meet and greet outdoors with up to 10 people only, provided physical distancing between households can be maintained.

The public health orders for licensed establishments; sports, fitness and dance; places of worship; and mandatory masking remain in place.

All non-essential interprovincial travel is discouraged.

SASK. PREMIER CLARIFIES IT WAS PROVINCE'S DECISION TO HOLD BACK 2ND DOSES OF PFIZER VACCINE

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took some of the responsibility for a slower distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, stating it was the province’s decision to hold back second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Moe admitted the process should be going faster, speaking Tuesday at the legislative building.

He said the decision to hold back the vaccines was based on advice from both the government and Pfizer.

“For the Pfizer pilot project, we decided to withhold the second dose of that vaccine. We’re no longer doing that with Pfizer deliveries that are coming in now. Instead we are administering all of the doses we receive,” Moe said. READ MORE

SASK. TOP DOC SAYS COVID-19 TRANSMISSION LINKED TO BARS IS RISING

COVID-19 transmission linked to bars is on the rise, according to the province’s chief medical health officer.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said more fines have been slapped down on businesses breaking the restrictions.

“We have issued warning letters and fines to several bars, for example, where business owners are not complying with the guidelines,” Shahab told reporters in a news conference on Tuesday. READ MORE