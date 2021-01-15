Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 312 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 201 new recoveries.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded. The province’s active cases now sit at 3,859.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 313, or 25.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 206 people are in hospital in the province, including 33 people in intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

The province said a total of 11,985 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan.

That total includes 2,535 doses first doses and 1,648 second doses in Regina, 3,433 doses and 104 second doses in Saskatoon, 1,258 doses in the north central zone, 956 Moderna doses in the far northwest zone, 257 Moderna doses in the far north central zone, 1,261 Moderna doses in the far northeast zone and 715 moderna doses in the northeast zone.

SASK. CMHO SAYS IT'S A 'CRITICAL TIME' TO REDUCE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Saskatchewan is currently leading the country in active cases per 100,000 people.

If the numbers don’t start trending down, the province may be looking at tighter public health measures, according to the Chief Medical Health Officer.

"This is really a critical time for us to really try to bring our numbers down, just the way we did in December," Dr. Saqib Shahab said during Thursday's provincial COVID-19 update where he provided an update on Saskatchewan's modelling data.