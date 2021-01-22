REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan set a new single-day record on Thursday, reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths, according to a release from the province.

This breaks the previous single-day record of 11 new deaths that was set on Dec. 12.

The 13 deaths include one person in their 60s, three people in their 70s and nine above the age of 80.

The province also reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 816 recoveries. Active cases sit at 3,099.

A total of 197 people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19, including 31 people in intensive care.

There were 2,764 COVID-19 tests processed in the province on Wednesday.

The province said 2,548 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of doses administered to 29,781.

SASK. PHARMACISTS WAITING FOR DIRECTION ON COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

Registered pharmacist Myla Bulych says she, along with many other pharmacists in Saskatchewan, are ready and willing to give out the COVID-19 vaccine, but are waiting for direction from the province.

“We’re expecting to get the call and want to help however we can,” Bulych told CTV News.

Bulych said her patients are asking every day about when they’ll be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy — a question she is also waiting to get answered.

“At this point, we haven’t been given any information, but based on the needs of the patient, we seem to be in high demand as we’re very accessible — there’s over 400 pharmacies across the province,” she said, adding that pharmacists are already comfortable administering vaccines such as the flu shot. READ MORE

